Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are stepping out to support Julianne Hough’s latest project.

Julianne, 35, shared a video via Instagram from the opening of her new Kinrgy Fitness Studio in West Hollywood, California Saturday, March 2. In one clip, she posed for a snap at the event alongside brother Derek, 38, and Erbert, 29, as the trio looked at each other and laughed.

“Our KINRGY West Hollywood Grand Opening did NOT disappoint!” Julianne captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, March 3. “What an incredible night celebrating the most amazing team and hard work we put in to the launch. I can’t wait for you all to come take class with our astonishing Guides. You are in for a real treat!”

The Dancing With the Stars judge also shared clips from the event via Instagram Story on Saturday, including a cameo by Julianne. “Huge congrats to @juleshough and the @kinrgy team for opening their 1st location!” he wrote.

Saturday’s event marks Erbert’s first public appearance since her health scare. In December 2023, Derek shared that Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy after suffering from a hematoma.

Weeks later, she underwent a second surgery to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her previous procedure.

After the surgeries, Julianne took to Instagram to share sweet moments with Derek and Hayley as well as other family members. In one pic, she pulled Derek into an embrace.

“Holding my family extra tight this holiday season ❤️,” Julianne captioned her post.

In January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Erbert’s health scare gave her and Derek “a new appreciation for their life together.” The insider said, “They spent the holiday feeling overwhelmed with gratitude that the surgery was a success and Hayley is on the mend.”

While speaking with Good Morning America in a candid interview the following month, Derek sang his wife’s praises.

“During that time, [I] was realizing how important she is — not just as the love of my life — just everyday things,” he shared. “It was a moment [for me] to step up. I thought she was strong, and I had no idea how strong she was.”

While Erbert isn’t quite ready to put her dancing shoes back on, Derek confirmed during the interview that he’s set to return to his Symphony of Dance Tour in April. (Derek and Erbert danced during the first leg of the tour from September to December 2023.)

“Hayley’s DNA is all over this show, it’s all over this tour,” he said while getting choked up. “She’s there with me every step of the way.”