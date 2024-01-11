Dancers Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough are counting their blessings after overcoming her health scare, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They spent the holiday feeling overwhelmed with gratitude that the surgery was a success and Hayley is on the mend,” the insider says.

The situation has “given them a new appreciation for their life together,” the source adds.

Hough, 38, revealed last month that his wife, 29, underwent an emergency craniectomy after she “became disoriented” following their Symphony of Dance tour performance on December 7. At the time, Erbert was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma which resulted from a burst blood vessel.

Hough gave fans an update on Erbert’s condition on December 20 and asked for positive thoughts as she headed into a second procedure. “She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her Craniectomy,” he explained. “Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge confirmed on December 21 that Erbert’s second surgery was “successfully completed as planned.” He shared a photo by his spouse’s hospital bed and thanked everyone for their continued support.

“[My family and I are] filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing [Hayley] is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community,” Hough concluded.

Erbert broke her silence about her health scare on December 25, sharing a photo kissing her husband in front of their Christmas tree. “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄,” she wrote. “Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share.”

Earlier this month, Hough reflected on his and Erbert’s scary journey while accepting the Creative Arts Emmy award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing With the Stars.

“Exactly one month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment,” Hough said during his Sunday, January 7, speech. “A month ago, was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment.”

He dedicated his win to his “beautiful wife,” calling Erbert’s “strength and courage” during the traumatic experience “unbelievable.” Hough added, “You inspired me every day.”

Erbert gushed over her husband via Instagram one day later, writing, “Congratulations to the love of my life for his 4th Emmy win! … What a way to be welcomed home after such an unfathomable month.”

She praised Hough for his “drive, brilliance and commitment to excellence,” adding in her Monday, January 8, tribute, “I have loved being able to witness and be apart [sic] of your journey this far and cannot wait to see what else the future holds. I love you more than anything and am so unbelievably proud of you, today and always ♥️.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Herbert and Hough’s bond after her health scare — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.