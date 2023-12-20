Derek Hough is sharing another update on wife Hayley Erbert‘s health following her emergency craniectomy.

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much,” Hough, 38, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 20. “I can’t thank you all enough.”

Hough informed fans that Erbert’s journey wasn’t over yet. “She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her Craniectomy,” he continued. “Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks.”

He concluded, “We love you. We thank you.”

Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, reposted his message via her own Instagram Story on Wednesday, adding a praying emoji and a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Derek revealed that Erbert, 29, was in “stable condition” after requiring an emergency operation. “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote in an Instagram statement on December 7. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

While he didn’t go into specifics about Erbert’s health scare at the time, Derek thanked the “first responders and medical personnel” who came to her aid. “I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” he added.

The couple’s Dancing With the Stars family shared positive thoughts in the comments section as Erbert received care. “Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote, while season 32 champ Xochitl Gomez commented, “Focusing all my positivity and well wishes directly toward Hayley. She is a shining light 🤍.”

One day later, Derek revealed that his wife was “on the long road to recovery” after her operation. “Hayley has always inspired me with her strength, her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hours. … Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us,” he noted in a social media upload on December 8. “The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life changing time is immovable.”

Continuing to update fans on Erbert’s condition, Derek noted on Friday, December 15, that he was beginning to feel some “relief” in the wake of her surgery. “As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives,” he captioned an Instagram video. “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear — going from living our dreams onstage to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.”

According to Derek, Erbert’s recovery “has been nothing short of a miracle.” He explained on Friday that her second surgery “will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury” and thanked fans once again for their “incredible support.”

“It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change,” Hough wrote. “But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us. … We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it.”

Derek and Erbert began dating in 2015, one year after she joined him and Julianne, 35, on tour. He proposed in 2022, and the twosome tied the knot in August.