Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, has hit a “significant milestone” in her recovery after her emergency craniectomy.

“With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Hough, 38, revealed via Instagram on Thursday, December 21. He shared the news alongside a picture of himself sitting next to Erbert’s hospital bed.

Erbert, 29, was hospitalized following a performance of Hough’s A Symphony of Dance Tour in Washington, D.C. on December 6. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Hough wrote via Instagram one day later, noting that Erbert was in “stable condition.”

He continued to share updates on his wife’s health before asking fans to send well-wishes via his Instagram Story ahead of her second operation. “She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her Craniectomy,” he wrote on Wednesday, December 20. “Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you. We thank you.”

On Thursday, Hough thanked the “exceptional medical team” who helped restore Erbert’s skull. “Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery,” he stated. “Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge also thanked fans for the “outpouring of support and prayers” they’ve shared, adding, “Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

Hough said he and his family are “filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing [Hayley] is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Earlier this month, Hough praised his wife via Instagram for showing “strength” and “resilience” following her health scare, sharing a video of the two of them walking along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. In the clip, which Hough posted on Friday, December 15, Erbert sported a white and tan helmet on her head while keeping comfy in a fuzzy jacket and sweatpants.

Derek and Erbert began dating in 2015, one year after she joined him and his sister, Julianne Hough, on their Move Live Tour. The pair confirmed their engagement in June 2022 and tied the knot in August.

“How has it already been two months since this magical day?!” Erbert captioned a photo of herself and Hough dancing at their wedding reception in October. “@derekhough I love you so much and I wish we could repeat this day over and over again. Thank goodness for photos and videos 🥰🥰.”