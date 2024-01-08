Derek Hough isn’t taking anything for granted following his wife Hayley Erbert’s recent health scare.

“Exactly a month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment,” Hough, 38, said while accepting the award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety Or Reality Programming for Dancing With the Stars at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, January 7, according to multiple outlets. “A month ago was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment.”

Hough went on to dedicate his victory to his “beautiful wife,” adding, “I just flew in from Washington, D.C., last night. Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspired me every day.”

Last month, Hough revealed via Instagram that Erbert, 29, was rushed to the hospital following a performance of his A Symphony of Dance tour in Washington, D.C. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” he wrote.

Related: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Relationship Timeline Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert captivated audiences with their chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July 2015, they were a couple. Derek played […]

Erbert, who was featured in Hough’s Emmy-winning DWTS routine to Michael Bublé’s “Higher,” has since undergone a second surgery to restore part of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy. “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Hough captioned an Instagram photo of himself by Erbert’s hospital bed on December 21, 2023.

In addition to thanking his wife’s medical team, Hough told fans, “Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

He noted that the second surgery marked a “significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey” and that Erbert is “on the path to a full recovery.”

Fellow DWTS pros and Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough, have been vocal in their support for the couple during their challenging time. “Holding my family extra tight this holiday season ❤️,” Julianne, 35, captioned pics of herself hugging Derek and Erbert via Instagram on December 21, 2023.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Erbert, for her part, returned to social media for the first time since her cranial hematoma and shared a sweet PDA photo with Derek under their Christmas tree. “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄 Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share,” she captioned the Instagram snap. “Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment ♥️.”

In his latest social media update, Derek reflected on his and Erbert’s year of “challenges and joys,” which included their August 2023 wedding and the death of DWTS judge Len Goodman in April 2023. “These experiences are treasures of gratitude, reminding us of life’s splendor and its fleeting nature,” Derek wrote via Instagram ahead of the new year. “Each day of our extraordinary journey teaches us to cherish every fleeting moment.”