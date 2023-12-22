Julianne Hough is keeping her family close this holiday season.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars cohost shared sweet moments with her loved ones via Instagram on Thursday, December 21. In the pics, she hugged brother — and DWTS judge — Derek Hough, his wife, Hayley Erbert, and more family members, including sister Sharee Hough, mom Marriann Hough, Nanci Dahl and Marabeth Poole.

“Holding my family extra tight this holiday season ❤️,” Julianne captioned the post.

Her sentimental message comes weeks after Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy on December 6.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote on December 7, adding, “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

Derek kept fans updated though Erbert’s health journey, sharing on Thursday, December 21, that her brain surgery has been “completed as planned.”

“My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team,” he wrote. “Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

He continued: “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Derek and Erbert met when she was cast as a dancer in his and Julianne’s Move Live Tour in 2014. They made their relationship official in July 2015.

In June 2022, Derek got on one knee and popped the question. One year later, they tied the knot in a California vineyard venue.

For their nuptials, Erbert stunned in an A-line gown featuring off-the-shoulder straps, a thigh-high slit and a long train. She topped the look off with a simple veil that cascaded down to the floor. Erbert Later changed into a silky number finished with a scoop neckline, spaghetti straps, fitted bodice and floor-length skirt.

Derek, meanwhile, looked as handsome as ever in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

Julianne — who was in the wedding party — also shared her love for the couple via social media. “The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much 💕 love your sissy,” she commented on a post of the happy couple.