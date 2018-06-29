Derick Dillard is continuing his attacks on Jazz Jennings. The former Counting On star slammed the teen on Twitter after she underwent gender confirmation surgery.

“This kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media,” Dillard, 29, tweeted on Thursday, June 28, in response to the news of Jennings’ recent operation. “A system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken.”

Fans quickly condemned Jill Duggar’s husband for his transphobic post. “Mind your own business,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “Why are you so obsessed with Jazz? She’s a minor and is not a part of your life in any way. Your fixation on her is unsettling at best. MOVE ON.”

This isn’t the first time that Dillard has launched an attack on the I Am Jazz star. After TLC tweeted a promo for the 17-year-old’s reality series in August 2017, Dillard replied, “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.” The network told Us at the time, “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.”

TLC released a second statement about Dillard that November. “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said on its Twitter account. “TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

The former reality star has also slammed Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. In a series of homophobic tweets this April, Dillard wrote, “What a travesty of a family. It’s so sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.” Later that day, Berks, 46, responded with a tweet of his own: “My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves.”

