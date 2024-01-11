It was a very special birthday for Tina Knowles as she celebrated turning 70 in California.

Beyoncé’s mother shared a video via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10 expressing her gratitude for all the love she received to mark the joyous occasion.

“This is ‘turn up’ Tina, coming to you on my birthday in my favorite place in the world, Malibu Beach. And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California,” she began in the clip.

“This has been a spiritual weekend, and just about the empowerment of kick-ass women. Just tough, beautiful women filled with love. And I feel so loved,” Knowles continued. “I had a little anxiety about turning 70, you know? But I’m so blessed to be here, and I’m so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me. All the love.”

That love featured a performance by a group she helped guide since their formation in 1990 in Texas.

“I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny’s Child. How amazing is that?” she remarked.

Knowles also received comments from several celebrities wishing her happy birthday, including Debbie Allen, Tamar Braxton, La La Anthony and Octavia Spencer. Holly Robinson Peete summed up their sentiments, writing, “You are LOVED!!!!!!”

“I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me happy birthday,” Knowles added in her video. “I got so many well-wishes. I’ve got so many bonus children — beautiful bonus children — and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much.”

Destiny’s Child also recently reunited to sing for the birthday of Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

When Weatherspoon turned 50 last week at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles, Rowland, and Beyoncé, both 42, and Michelle Williams sang a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” before his and Kelly’s sons — Titan, 8, and Noah, 2 — joined in to help their father blow out the candles on his cake.

Destiny’s Child also reunited when Beyoncé took her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston in September 2023. On January 3, former group member LeToya Luckett shared a sweet photo of the girl group’s reunion.

In the shot taken backstage, Luckett, Beyoncé, Rowland, Williams and LaTavia Roberson stood in a row.

“✨ALL LOVE✨,” Luckett, 42, captioned the post. “This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️.”

She wrote that the love, joy, prayer and healing that she experienced during their reunion is what made it feel so special.

“May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024,” Luckett added.

The only former member missing from the group snap was Farrah Franklin, who joined Destiny’s Child in 2000 along with Williams, 44, to replace Luckett and Roberson, 42. Franklin, also 42, left the group after six months.