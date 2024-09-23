Dick Van Dyke has canceled an upcoming public appearance at a fan convention in Utah.

Van Dyke, who is expected to celebrate his 99th birthday in December, was scheduled to appear at the three-day FanX event in Salt Lake City from September 26 to September 29, but Fan X organizers announced on Monday, September 23, that the Mary Poppins actor had to cancel. Van Dyke had previously attended the event in 2017.

“We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX,” FanX’s statement read. “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”

FanX 2024 would have been Van Dyke’s first public appearance outside of Los Angeles in months. Us Weekly has reached out to Van Dyke’s representatives for comment.

This cancellation comes after Van Dyke skipped the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, despite being tapped by ABC and the Television Academy as one of the show’s many celebrity presenters. Us reached out to Van Dyke’s rep for comment at the time.

The legendary actor was last seen in public at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held on September 7, where his Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic special won the award for Outstanding Variety Special. At the event, Van Dyke posed for photos on the red carpet with the award while sitting in a chair. He was joined by his wife, 52-year-old Arlene Silver.

Speaking with reporters at the time, Van Dyke shared that he would want to be remembered “for laughter” and “making people laugh for 75 years.” He added, joking, “I’ve been in the business for 75 years, I can’t believe it, that I’m still here and performing! I’m looking for work if anyone’s interested.”

Earlier this year, Van Dyke became the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for his guest appearance as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.

“Thank you. I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said in his acceptance speech during the awards ceremony on June 7. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself.”