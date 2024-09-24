Dick Van Dyke is in good spirits after canceling a string of public appearances.

Van Dyke, 98, was spotted running errands with a helper in Malibu, California, on Monday, September 23. In video footage published by Page Six, the Hollywood legend smiled as he walked through a parking lot with a cane.

“I’m pretty old,” Van Dyke told a photographer, per Page Six.

When asked if he had any plans to celebrate his 99th birthday in December, he joked, “Just praying that I make it.”

Earlier Monday, news broke that Van Dyke had canceled his appearance at a Utah-based fan convention later this month.

“We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX,” read a statement from FanX, the company hosting the three-day event. “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”

FanX 2024 would have been Van Dyke’s first public outing outside of Los Angeles in months. Us Weekly reached out to Van Dyke’s representatives for comment.

This cancellation comes after Van Dyke skipped the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, despite being tapped by ABC and the Television Academy as one of the show’s many celebrity presenters.

The Mary Poppins star had previously appeared at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 7. His CBS special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, won the award for Outstanding Variety Special. Van Dyke posed for photos on the red carpet with the award while sitting in a chair. His wife Arlene Silver joined him for the black-tie occasion.

Speaking with reporters at the event, Van Dyke quipped that he is still “looking for work.” He also shared that he wanted his legacy to be “laughter.”

“For making people laugh for 75 years,” he continued. “I’ve been in the business for 75 years, I can’t believe it that I’m still here and performing!”

Earlier this year, Van Dyke became the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for his guest appearance as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.

“Thank you. I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said in his acceptance speech during the awards ceremony on June 7. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself.”

Van Dyke’s acting career has spanned more than 70 years as he became famous as a comedian, singer and dancer. His other roles include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.