You learn something new every day! Cardi B has a supporter in Dictionary.com, who backed her up after people questioned her usage of the word “footages.”

The “Get Up 10” rapper, 26, was engaged in a social media war with Nicki Minaj on Monday, October 29, during which she slammed her rival in a series of videos posted on Instagram following their long-running feud. “This my thing, Nicki Minaj, right? How you sayin’ that I got ragged by Rah Li when there is so many footages of that night, every single angle and where am I getting ragged at?” Cardi B says in one clip, referencing a New York Fashion Week scuffle that occurred in September in which she emerged from a party with a bump on her head. “Why would I be here sitting in line like, ‘Oh yeah, I did this, I did that,’ knowing that the next day there was going to be so much footages of that same night?”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum was responding to the 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper’s statement on Queen Radio, where she said, “You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons. Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”

After some took to Twitter to call out Cardi’s vocabulary — with some saying she is ignorant — Dictionary.com tweeted, “Yes, Cardi B said ‘footages.’ Yes, it’s a word. It’s also trending on http://Dictionary.com.”

Dictionary.com’s stance on the word left some perplexed. While the link that the account shared defines the word footage as “length or extent in feet,” it doesn’t state the plural form of footage. One user pointed out, “Bruh this link doesn’t even have the definition for ‘footages’? Just footage.” Another tweeted, “People really didn’t know that footage(s) is a word?” A third simply noted, “This word was used in an improper context and suggesting otherwise is irresponsible.” The account stands by what it originally tweeted, later insisting, “It’s a word, ya’ll.”

This isn’t the first time the website shared its opinion on trending topics. In July 2018, Dictionary.com threw shade at Forbes for putting Kylie Jenner on the cover of its “Self-Made Women” issue and insinuated that the reality star didn’t have help becoming a mega-success. “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” Dictionary.com tweeted. “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

