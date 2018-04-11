Is Amber Rose making amends? The model shared a cryptic message on Tuesday, April 10, just moments after allegations that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian surfaced.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time,” Rose wrote on her Instagram Story. “God bless you and your baby.”

Rose, Kanye West’s ex and Blac Chyna’s BFF, found herself in a feud with Kardashian back in 2015. At the time, the Strong Looks Better Naked author slammed her via Twitter after she spoke about Kylie Jenner and her then-boyfriend Tyga.

“Kylie’s a baby. She needs to go to bed at 7 o’clock and relax,” Rose told New York’s Power 105.1‘s The Breakfast Club at the time. “It’s ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. That’s how I feel, for sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby that he left for a 16-year-old who just turned 17.”

Kardashian responded: “Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career and her s—t together at ONLY 17. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you.”

As previously reported, Thompson appeared to kiss a mystery brunette in NYC on April 7 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Kardashian has been in Cleveland, Ohio, as she awaits the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” a source told Us. “Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road. Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

