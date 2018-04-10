Treat others the way you want to be treated. Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, whom he was rumored to have cheated on, took to Instagram with what appears to be a reaction to the reports the Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught with another woman who wasn’t his girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig, who shares 15-month-old son Prince Oliver with Thompson, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 10, shortly after Daily Mail reported that the NBA star was caught getting close to a mystery brunette.

“Wishing peace for everyone,” the lifestyle blogger added with a heart emoji.

As previously reported, more photos of the NBA player, 27, with the unidentified female emerged on The Shade Room and TMZ released a video of the pair in New York City over the weekend. TMZ also published a video of Thompson making out with two women in a hookah bar back in October.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that Kardashian, 33, is pregnant with her first child with Thompson. The Good American designer is due to give birth in Ohio any day.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama,” Kardashian captioned a pic of her and Thompson kissing on Monday, April 9, on Instagram.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author announced that is expecting a baby girl on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

