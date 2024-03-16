Blake Lively wants the whole internet to know why she’s been missing, seemingly poking fun at the viral theories surrounding Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products,” Lively, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 15. “Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Lively was introducing her Betty Buzz company’s line of new mocktails, which come in the same classic flavors as her alcoholic versions. She also uploaded a pic of herself lounging poolside while holding a can of Betty Booze. However, the actress had clearly edited the picture to paste her head on the body of an older woman, add in Betty Buzz cans and include a lemon floating in the air with another on the table.

Social media users immediately thought it was a reference to the Princess of Wales’ recent photo editing controversy.

“Did Kate help you edit this photo?” one fan wrote via Instagram comment, as another said, “Kate works hard, but Blake works harder.”

Related: Celebs Who've Weighed In on Kate Middleton Controversies — And Their Theories Celebrities can’t stop weighing in on the Kate Middleton of it all. The internet has completely lost the plot in the wake of the Princess of Wales’ surgery and months-long absence from the public eye, and now a few notable names have shared their biggest conspiracies about what’s really going down with the royal family. […]

Kate has been shrouded in mystery since the start of the year when she underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” in January. While the procedure was successful, Kensington Palace has not disclosed her condition.

“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”

Amidst her recovery, Kate has not made any official appearances since December 2023, only being seen in two blurry photographs in a car. On March 1, Kate was spotted in the passenger seat of mom Carole Middleton’s vehicle weeks before she sat next to husband Prince William before his solo outing at the Commonwealth Day service in London. The grainy photos caused further concern from royal watchers, who sought an update on Kate’s condition and whereabouts.

Kate attempted to soothe their worries by posting a sweet message and family photo via Instagram on March 10 in honor of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day. The photo, snapped by William earlier in 2024, was then pulled by several major news outlets when they claimed it had been manipulated by the source.

Related: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Biggest Controversies Through the Years Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s relationship hasn’t always been a fairy tale due to family drama, speculative rumors and more. William and Kate met in 2001 when they were both students at the University of St Andrews. Despite a brief breakup six years later, William and Kate reconciled before getting engaged in 2010. They […]

Kate eventually admitted to doctoring the image.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said in a social media statement earlier this week. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”