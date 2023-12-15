Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are two of Hollywood’s most amicable exes.

Garfield, 40, was spotted in the crowd at Stone’s Poor Things premiere on Thursday, December 14. Eagle-eyed fans filmed one video of the actor interacting with people from Stone’s team while sitting in the theater.

In a second clip, Stone, 35, pointed to someone in the crowd while on stage and again while she was walking out of the event. Fans were convinced she was signaling in Garfield’s direction.

“Emma Stone seeing Andrew Garfield in the audience for ‘Poor Things’ tonight 😭,” one fan shared via X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “Don’t usually care about celebrity relationships but I do believe emma stone and andrew garfield would find each other in any lifetime.”

Garfield and Stone met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man when they were cast as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacey, respectively.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2011 that they were dating while filming the superhero movie, which was released the following year.

“They got close during filming and have been hooking up,” a source shared at the time. “They haven’t gone public, but [Andrew’s] told his friends.”

Garfield and Stone were together for four years before calling it quits in October 2015.

Despite their breakup, the pair have continued a longtime friendship. One year after they parted ways, Stone revealed that Garfield was someone she “still [loves] very much” during an interview with Vogue.

Garfield, for his part, has echoed similar sentiments in various interviews over the years.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he told Vanity Fair in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist.”

He went on to say that it’s “wonderful” to be able to support his ex. “It’s nothing but a beautiful thing,” Garfield added.

Following his split from Stone, the actor has been romantically linked to Susie Abromeit, Rita Ora, Aisling Bea, Christine Gabel and Alyssa Miller.

Stone, for her part, married Dave McCary in 2020. They welcomed a daughter named Louise in 2021.