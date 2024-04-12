Did The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ever make it on their honeymoon to Italy? It seems three months of marriage wasn’t enough time to fit in a trip to Europe.

It was reported that the couple planned to take the trip this upcoming May, but so it’s safe to speculate that the honeymoon was called off, along with the marriage.

During the Golden Bachelor wedding special on January 4, the couple was given a trip to their desired honeymoon destination, Italy, by ABC.

An Instagram post shared by Theresa, 70, later that same month was the last that Bachelor Nation heard about the vacation.

“Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy … flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast,” she captioned the January 28 post. “I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

Gerry, 72, proposed to Theresa during the Golden Bachelor season finale in November 2023. They tied the knot in a live TV special earlier this year. After only three months as a married couple, the duo announced that they were getting a divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during a Good Morning America appearance on Friday, April 12. “The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families.”

Because of the close-knit relationship they both have to their respective families, Gerry went on to say that “it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.” (Gerry shares two daughters with late wife, Toni. Theresa also has two kids — a son and daughter — with her late husband, Billy.

Despite the breakup, there’s no love lost between Gerry and Theresa.

“I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind,” he said. “I root for her every day.”