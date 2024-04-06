Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist showed they are still going strong amidst their long-distance relationship by enjoying a red carpet date night.

On Friday, April 5, the Golden Bachelor stars were seen at the Hulu on Disney+ celebration in Los Angeles. (The Bachelor franchise airs on ABC, which is owned by Disney.)

The pair were all smiles as Gerry, 72, sported a navy blue suit and pattern tie, while Theresa, 70, wore a leopard-print skirt and white ruffled blouse.

This marks the first public event the reality show duo has attended since it was revealed that the married couple has not yet moved in together — even though they tied the knot on-camera in January.

News first broke when TMZ reported on Monday, April 1, that Gerry had been living at his lake house in Indiana while Theresa, 70, had been staying at her home in New Jersey.

An insider explained to Us Weekly that the pair have no immediate plans to change their living arrangements as Theresa is continuing to work as a senior compliance officer at a financial advisory office on the East Coast. The spouses are, instead, navigating a long-distance relationship and visiting each other often, per the insider. Us has reached out to ABC for comment.

While Gerry and Theresa live in different states at the moment, they opened up about where they would love to end up moving in together one day in November.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” Gerry told People. “And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

At the time, Theresa also said they saw themselves eventually buying a big home together so that their adult children and grandchildren could feel comfortable staying with them whenever they would visit.

Teresa has two children, daughter Jen and son Tommy, whom she shared with her late husband Billy, who died in November 2014. She also has six grandchildren. Meanwhile, Gerry has two children, daughters Jenny and Angie, whom he shared with his late wife and high school sweetheart, Toni, who passed away in 2017. He also has two granddaughters.