Did Pink Cringe During Christina Aguilera’s AMAs Performance?

What drama? Pink slammed rumors that she cringed during Christina Aguilera’s performance during the 2017 American Music Awards via Twitter on Sunday, November 19.

“.@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other’s amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts,” Fuse TV’s Mark Sundstrom wrote.

“Yes. THIS,” Pink, 38, replied. “Christina f–king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

Although some believed that Pink grimaced, the singer was spotted in the audience smiling and cheering Aguilera, 36, on as she paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

In recent months, Pink has actually opened up about their previous feud, which appeared to begin after they collaborated on 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.” Last year, they even worked together on The Voice.

“I [love] Xtina, we’ve made amends….” she tweeted on August 15, as she called out a critic who said she hasn’t had a relevant music video in years. “Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong w/da world. Let’s be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person.”

Last month, Pink even joked about their feud during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “We were super young and super new at the whole [fame] thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different, we’re very different. … Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground,” she said at the time. “Actually, she swung on me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?'”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!