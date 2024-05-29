Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers may be presenting their case to a federal grand jury.

CNN reported on Wednesday, May 29, that the United States Justice Department might be seeking an indictment of Diddy, 54, as more people come out and accuse him of sexual assault. Sources told CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Josh Campbell — who have been closely following the ongoing situation — that some of Diddy’s accusers “are preparing” to be brought in front of a New York City grand jury.

According to the insiders, the “possible witnesses have been notified” already but “have not yet been prepped for testimony.” If there is a federal indictment, investigators want it to be “bulletproof,” the report read.

Homeland Security confirmed to CNN that the investigation against Diddy is still open. (HIS raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes in March.)

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

Wednesday’s CNN report comes shortly after three women — Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney and an anonymous “Jane Doe” — spoke about their experiences with the music mogul in a Rolling Stone report published Tuesday, May 28. All three of the alleged victims filed lawsuits against Diddy in recent months.

Dickerson-Neal told the publication that sharing her story is not “about money.” Her suit against Diddy was filed via the New York Supreme Court in November 2023.

“It’s about making sure the world sees that this man who rose to the level of an ‘icon’ is actually sick and has left so many victims in [the wake of his] unpunished disgusting behavior for years,” she continued.

Multiple women and men have made allegations about Diddy’s behavior — with many of them filing lawsuits — since November 2023. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie was the first to accuse him of rape and abuse, with her lawsuit being dropped one day after it made headlines last fall.

Dickerson-Neal’s lawsuit, which came shortly thereafter, alleged that Diddy asked her on a date in 1991 and subsequently “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly claim that Dickerson-Neal was the victim of “revenge porn” at the hands of Diddy.

Related: Everything Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations Some companies appear to be distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations. In recent months, multiple women have come forward to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One individual who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 […]

McKinney, who was also featured in the Rolling Stone report, filed her suit against Diddy on May 21. She alleged that Diddy had sexually assaulted her in 2003 after they met at a Men’s Fashion Week event.

The third woman featured in Tuesday’s Rolling Stone report, who opted to stay anonymous, accused Diddy of gang-raping her in 2003 when she was 17 years old. Combs’ attorney Jonathan Davis offered a statement to the publication.

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” he wrote. “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).