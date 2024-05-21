Sean “Diddy” Combs and Misa Hylton welcomed one child before calling it quits decades ago.

Diddy connected with Hylton in the early 1990s as they were at the start of their respective careers. Diddy started off as an intern at Uptown Records while Hylton was a budding stylist.

As the pair began to make a name for themselves in the industry, Hylton became pregnant with her and Diddy’s first child. In 1993, they welcomed son Justin Combs. Shortly after Justin’s arrival, Diddy and Hylton split.

After their breakup, Diddy moved on with Kim Porter, with whom he shared son Christian Combs and twins D’Lila and Jessie. (Diddy also adopted Porter’s son Quincy Taylor Brown. Porter died in 2018.) Diddy also shares daughter Chance Combs with ex Sarah Chapman and daughter Love Combs with ex Dana Tran.

Hylton, for her part, was married to JoJo Brim from 1995 to 1999. They share son Niko and daughter Madison.

While Hylton and Diddy began their families with other partners, the exes remained coparented Justin for years.

Keep scrolling to relive their relationship timeline:

1990s

“We were dating at the time and he had just went from intern to A&R,” Hylton told BET in March 2023. “He had a new position at Uptown Records and he was in charge of putting together the album musically but also for their look.”

Hylton shared that she worked with Diddy as his assistant after she finished her school day. Diddy returned the favor by giving Hylton her first solo project: styling Jodeci for his “Gotta Love” music video. She opted to put the musician in streetwear and changed how R&B musicians would style their looks in the future.

1993

The twosome welcomed Justin in December 1993. During a 2017 appearance on “The Premium Pete Show” podcast, Hylton shared that she and Diddy broke up shortly after Justin’s arrival because the music mogul wasn’t ready to settle down as his career was starting to take off.

2010

The exes reunited to celebrate Justin’s 16th birthday. Diddy organized a star-studded bash in New York City for the occasion. The trio posed for a family picture on the red carpet.

2019

Hylton attended Diddy’s 50th birthday celebration in Los Angeles.

June 2023

The fashion designer raised eyebrows after she posted a series of cryptic posts after Justin was arrested for a DUI. (Justin was booked with a misdemeanor and released on a $5,000 bond.)

“I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son 💯,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

March 2024

When Diddy’s homes were raided by homeland security, Justin and brother Christian were present for the investigation at their family’s Los Angeles home. Hylton spoke out against law enforcement and claimed they executed “overzealous and overtly militarized force.”

“[The force] used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression,” she wrote via Instagram alongside footage from the incident. “The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

May 2024

As Diddy’s legal troubles continued, a video of Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in 2016 surfaced. Hylton voiced her support for Cassie at the time.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton wrote via Instagram. “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them — we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”