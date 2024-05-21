Misa Hylton, the mom of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin, showed her support for Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 21. “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them — we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

She concluded, “Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy for comment.

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

Hylton and Diddy, 54, dated in the 1990s and welcomed Justin in 1993. Hylton’s message comes days after Diddy issued a public apology following the release of a newly resurfaced video of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said via Instagram on Sunday, May 19. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

He continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy captioned his post, “I’m truly sorry.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

In the 2016 hotel security footage published by CNN, Diddy grabbed Cassie by her neck and proceeded to shove, drag and kick her.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told Us in a statement on Friday, May 17. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off from 2007 to 2018. Cassie made headlines in November 2023 when she sued Diddy for sexual assault and physical abuse. He denied all allegations before settling the case the following day.

Following Cassie’s initial lawsuit, several individuals have come forward with their own accusations against Diddy, which he has denied.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).