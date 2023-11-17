Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged threat toward Kimora Lee Simmons has resurfaced after Cassie sued him for sexual assault and abuse.

Simmons, now 48, was profiled by New York Magazine while attending the Manhattan City Center’s 2004 benefit performance of The Owl and the Pussycat along with a corresponding event after the show. The interview mentions an apparent prior incident in which “Kimora said something to Combs and he threatened to hit her.”

Simmons added, “And I was pregnant! The moron!”

According to the interview Diddy, now 54, “eventually got down on his knees in public to apologize.”

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

Simmons gave an update at the time on where she stood with Diddy, noting, “I respect him for being a fierce entrepreneur and I appreciate knowing that everything he does is emulating my husband.” (She was married to Baby Phat founder Russell Simmons from 1998 to 2009).

Fans resurfaced the 2004 profile via social media after Cassie sued Diddy on Thursday, November 16.

The singer — whose real name is Casandra Ventura — was referred to as “a victim of sex trafficking” in court documents obtained by Us Weekly, further alleging that she was beaten, urged to take drugs and forced by Diddy to have sex with male prostitutes on camera.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Cassie shared in a statement to The New York Times on Thursday. “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Cassie and Diddy dated on and off for 11 years until 2018. Cassie moved on with Alex Fine, whom she married in September 2019. The couple share daughters Frankie, 3, and Sunny, 2.

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

Diddy denied the allegations outlined in Cassie’s lawsuit in a statement from his lawyer, Ben Brafman.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” read the statement. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).