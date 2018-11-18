Saying his piece. Diddy spoke out about his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s death for the first time since she passed away at age 47.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” the rapper wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 18, as he shared a video of them together accompanied by SWV’s “When U Cry.” “But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S–T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love”

Porter was found dead on Thursday, November 15. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” Diddy’s rep told Us in a statement at the time. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee also revealed to Us on Friday that her death is still under investigation to determine whether foul play was involved. “We are awaiting results and determination from the coroner’s office,” he said. “If they determine the cause of death was a homicide, we will be notified and proceed from there. As of right now, no updates and detectives are awaiting autopsy results.”

Porter’s body was discovered at her L.A. home, according to TMZ. The website reported that police received a call about a person in cardiac arrest around noon. A source told the outlet that the model had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks. However, her cause of death was unknown at the time.

Diddy, 49, and the actress were on and off from 1994 until 2007. The pair shared son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11. Porter also had 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

A source told Us that Diddy has been “inconsolable” since her death. “Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down,” the insider said. “Kim and Diddy didn’t always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had,” the source says. “They were on very good terms in recent years. She was a ‘ride or die’ and very loyal to Diddy.”

Celebrities paid tribute to the producer after news of her death broke. “This is heavy,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why…but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp.”

50 Cent tweeted on Thursday: “R.I.P to Kim Porter. I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type s—t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”

Viola Davis offered her condolences, too. “RIP Kim Porter!” the How to Get Away With Murder star, 53, tweeted on Thursday. “My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family.”

