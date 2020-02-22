Diddy Undergoes 4th Surgery in 2 Years: ‘Pray for Ya Boy’

The road to recovery. Diddy is on the mend after undergoing surgery on his quadriceps muscles on Friday, February 21.

The music mogul, 50, took to his Instagram Stories to share the experience with his fans before the surgery, which is his fourth operation in two years.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” he said from his hospital bed in a video that showed a medical team preparing his left leg for the surgery. “Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

Diddy went on to apologize for missing a show in San Francisco, saying, “I need to say to everybody in San Francisco, I won’t be able to make it tonight. Sorry I couldn’t make it.” He then made a “confession” to his followers, explaining that he is probably “one of the most accident-prone people in the world.”

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” he shared. “This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad. … At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down, take better care of body and eat right — and just stop treating my body like a machine.”

He continued, “This is unbelievable. Please no sympathy, no sympathy. I did it to myself by accident. … This is going to be my last surgery, I promise.”

Diddy’s health wasn’t the only thing he touched on from his hospital room. The three-time Grammy winner also shared some details about the Making the Band reboot, which he announced alongside his sons, Quincy, 28, Justin, 26, and Christian, 21, who will be joining the show as judges, on Thursday, February 20.

“Before I go under, I made a very, very important decision for Making the Band,” Diddy explained in a video posted to his Instagram and Twitter profiles on Friday. “We have our first auditions in Atlanta next weekend. I’m going to be watching and judging from my bed at home. I’m sending the Combs cartel down there.”

He continued, “For clarity, I’m looking for ‘sangers.’ Singers, it’s time we bring R&B back. … You can be any race, creed, color, sexuality, but you have to be able to sing. You have to be able to dance. I’m looking for future superstars. So all the next generation of superstars, I want y’all to be clear, I’m looking for R&B, pop singers so we can make the biggest band in the world.”

Diddy shares Quincy, Christian and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James, 13, with the late Kim Porter; son Justin with ex Misa Hylton Brim; and daughter Chance, 14, with ex Sarah Chapman.