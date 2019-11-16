



Still mourning. Sean “Diddy” Combs penned a heartbreaking note to his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

“I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much,” the rapper, 50, captioned a throwback Instagram video of Porter playing the piano on Friday, November 15, adding a broken-heart emoji. “Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face.”

He continued: “I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter.”

Earlier on Friday, Diddy shared a video of the sky, writing, “Today is gonna be a beautiful day. Thank you GOD FOR Breakthroughs TODAY. HAVE A BEAUTIFUL DAY.”

The entrepreneur also posted a photo of a broken-heart emoji on Thursday, November 14. “K [black heart emoji] P,” he captioned the pic.

Diddy shared son Christian, 21, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 12, with Porter. The pair broke up in 2007 after 13 years together.

The model was found dead at her Los Angeles home in November 2018 at age 47. Her cause of death was later determined to be lobar pneumonia, according to a coroner’s report obtained by Us Weekly. Her manner of death was listed as “natural.”

Diddy revealed Porter’s final words to him in the May 2019 issue of Essence magazine. “Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well,” he recalled. “She had the flu and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

After her death, the musician relied on her sentiment to keep him strong. “I had to ask myself, ‘What would Kim do?’” he noted. “I was scared, and I was crying out to God, and to her, and almost immediately Kim’s voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, ‘Make sure you take care of my babies.’”

Diddy’s son Justin Combs — whose mother is Misa Hylton Brim — gave Us an update on his father’s grieving process in May. “He’s doing fine. He’s prayed up now, and everything is good,” the 25-year-old said at the time. “He’s just healing.”