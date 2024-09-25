New court documents reiterate Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged plan to blow up Kid Cudi’s car.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie alleged in November 2023 court documents that the music mogul, now 54, allegedly threatened to firebomb Kid Cudi’s car. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper, now 40, corroborated the account to The New York Times, with a spokesperson noting that Cassie’s claims were “all true.” (Diddy did not specifically address the firebomb allegations at the time but issued a broad statement denying all of Cassie’s claims.)

In a newly filed court letter obtained by the Times, the claims were outlined in greater detail. The letter does not identify the person who was targeted, but the details align with the statements provided in Cassie’s lawsuit.

“In the early morning hours of December 22, 2011, the defendant [Diddy] and a co-conspirator kidnapped an individual at gunpoint to facilitate breaking into and entering the residence of another,” the court documents read. “Multiple witnesses would testify at trial to the events surrounding the kidnapping and break-in, the latter of which is corroborated by police reports and other records.”

Per the letter, Diddy’s “co-conspirators” allegedly “set fire” to a car “by slicing open the car’s convertible top and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside the interior.”

The letter adds, “Police and fire department records extensively document the arson and conclude that the fire was intentionally set.”

Neither Diddy nor his attorneys have responded to the new details outlined in the letter.

Cassie, now 38, claimed in her 2023 court filing that Diddy became “so angry” when she started dating Kid Cudi in 2012 after one of their breakups. Cassie and Diddy dated on and off for 10 years, and late last year, she accused Diddy of sexual assault and physical abuse during that period. Diddy denied the allegations and they settled her suit within one day.

After Diddy and Cassie settled their lawsuit, multiple other individuals came forward with their own allegations of misconduct against the rapper. Diddy denied every claim before being arrested earlier this month.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. A 14-page indictment alleged that Diddy “abused and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy, for his part, pleaded not guilty before a judge denied bail. He was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).