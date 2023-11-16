Among the many allegations in Cassie‘s lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, she claimed that the music mogul once threatened to blow up Kid Cudi‘s car.

According to Cassie, Diddy, now 54, became “so angry” when he found out she was dating Cudi, now 39, in 2012. “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” read court documents obtained by The New York Times on Thursday, November 16. Cudi’s spokesperson told the outlet that Cassie’s account was “all true.”

Diddy and Cassie, 37, dated off and on starting in 2007. Cassie sparked a romance with Cudi in April 2012 during one of the breaks in her relationship with Diddy.

Diddy and Cassie (born Casandra Ventura) split for good in 2018. “This is their realest breakup,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They were in love for many years. They were in a very real relationship for over a decade. They broke up and always got back together.”

Cassie, who was once signed to Diddy’s record label, accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse that lasted for nearly a decade in her Thursday court filing.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement to the Times.

Cassie’s attorney Douglas Wigdor further told the newspaper that Cassie and her legal team spoke with Diddy before filing the lawsuit. According to Wigdor, Diddy allegedly offered Cassie “eight figures” in an effort to “silence her,” but she denied his supposed payday.

Diddy denied Cassie’s accusations in a statement provided by his attorney.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” lawyer Ben Brafman told The New York Times. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie has since moved on with personal trainer Alex Fine, whom she married in September 2019. Cassie and Fine, 30, share two daughters.

Diddy, for his part, is a father of seven children.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).