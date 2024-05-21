Diddy’s former bodyguard Roger Bonds reacted to the rapper’s apology after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

“My reaction was he’s up to the same games,” Bonds shared on the Monday, May 20, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. “My reaction was he never mentioned Cassie’s name in that apology. To me, he didn’t humble himself enough. I think he said what people wanted to hear, not what he felt. That was my opinion.”

On May 17, CNN obtained hotel security footage from 2016 of Diddy, 54, allegedly assaulting Cassie, 37. Two days later, the musician apologized for his actions without naming his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said via an Instagram video. “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

For Bonds, who served as Diddy’s head of security from 2003 to 2012, the footage “didn’t surprise” him because “I’ve seen things [of] this nature before.”

“I’ve gotten in between things of this nature before and this was back in 2012,” Bonds alleged. “He’s a king manipulator. He can manipulate anything and anyone. Money and power is what he’s all about. Having conversations with him throughout the years, he has a God syndrome.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy and Cassie’s teams for comment on Bonds’ latest interview.

Bonds said the last time he spoke to Diddy was the day before Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023. In the suit, she accused her ex of sexual assault and abuse.

The pair settled the case one day later, with Diddy’s attorney noting that the settlement does not indicate that Diddy is guilty.

When asked why he continued to work for Diddy for several years, Bonds believes he was manipulated by the businessman.

“A lot of people say, ‘Why did you stay?’ and I tell people I was also manipulated,” Bonds said. “He would also apologize to me like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Yo, that’s not going to happen again.’ You would see everything going right for the next couple of weeks, for the next month or two, and then all of a sudden, you would see him blow up again over something.”

He added, “If I stayed, I felt like I could help.”

Although Diddy continues to face civil lawsuits, no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.