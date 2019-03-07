Friendzoned? Dina Lohan revealed that she considers Jesse Nadler — her boyfriend of five years (whom she has yet to meet) — a close pal.

“He’s my friend. We’re, like, really good friends,” Lohan, 56, said on the Thursday, March 7, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “He is an amazing guy and we’re good friends and we met on Facebook.”

The businesswoman, who opened up about her relationship in February while competing on Celebrity Big Brother, added that she is “not really a big dater” and is “guarded.” But she told Williams, 54, that she has every intention of meeting her beau and that “maybe” the TV host “can come to the wedding.”

However, a source close to Lohan exclusively reveals to Us Weekly that she and Nadler “were never dating” and they are on a friendly basis: “This was an online ‘relationship’ that was sensationalized by Dina’s comments on Celebrity Big Brother.”

During her time on the CBS show, Lohan told fellow houseguest Kandi Burruss all about her steamy romance. “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him,” she said at the time. “It’s personal. I swear to you, he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his mom.”

After Catfish host Nev Schulman got involved and claimed to have found Nadler’s whereabouts, Dina’s ex, Michael Lohan, exclusively told Us that he was the first person to track down the San Francisco native.

“The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” the 58-year-old, who was married to the author from 1985 to 2007, revealed. “I felt comfortable enough to give him my number and he called. We spoke for over an hour. We got into great detail. Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust, and quit honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.”

Michael — who shares Lindsay, 32, Michael Jr., 31, Ali, 25, and Cody, 22, with Dina — added: “Finally there might be someone to fill in my shoes. My kids, especially Lindsay, want Dina and I together. [Nadler] even says that. But that’s not a reality.”

