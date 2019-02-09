On the case! Catfish host Nev Schulman offered Dina Lohan his expertise after the Living Lohan alum revealed she has never met her boyfriend despite dating him for five years.

“YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME,” Schulman, 34, wrote on Twitter on Friday, February 8, in reference to the news that Lindsay Lohan‘s 56-year-old mother has a significant other she has yet to see in person (or even over FaceTime).

“Let’s do this,” the MTV personality added, seemingly indicating that he’d like to investigate Dina’s mystery man on his show, .

The New York City native confessed during the Thursday, February 7, episode of Celebrity Big Brother that she never met her beau. “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like, you feel like you know them?'” Dina told fellow houseguest Kandi Burruss.

“It’s personal,” she said. “I swear to you, he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his mom!”

Tamar Braxton and Natalie Eva Marie joined the conversation after the Dina Lohan: My Journey author simply stated that her man “doesn’t use” FaceTime. “It’s 2019,” the “My Man” singer, 41, said. “My mom is 71 and she uses [FaceTime].”

The Braxton Family Values star then offered to visit the elusive person Dina plans to marry, saying, “I’ll come with you, but he don’t want to meet me. Catfish!”

The E! alum was previously married to Michael Lohan from 1985 to 2007. In addition to Lindsay, the former couple share sons Michael Jr., 31, Cody, 22, and daughter Aliana, 25.

The finale of Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!