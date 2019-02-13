Catfish’s Nev Schulman Thinks He Found Dina Lohan’s Mysterious Boyfriend

Could it be? Nev Schulman is almost positive he has identified Dina Lohan’s mysterious boyfriend.

“UPDATE: found @dinalohan’s boyfriend…but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined,” the Catfish host, 34, tweeted on Wednesday, February 13.

UPDATE: found @dinalohan’s boyfriend…but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 13, 2019

Schulman offered to help Lohan, 56, a week earlier — tweeting, “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!” — after she revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that she has never met or FaceTimed her boyfriend of five years, who lives in San Fransisco.

“I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” the New York native told her housemate Kandi Burruss on the February 7 episode of the CBS reality series.

When Burruss, 42, Tamar Braxton and Natalie Eva Marie expressed skepticism, Lohan insisted, “I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma. … Some guys just don’t use iPhones!”

The momager’s daughter Lindsay Lohan, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lohan, later shared her thoughts on the situation, writing on Instagram, “So proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish please.”

After Schulman threw himself into the mix, a man named Jesse Douglas Nadler replied to the MTV host’s initial tweet with a selfie, writing, “It’s True,,, and I’m the Guy.”

It's True,,, and I'm the Guy- pic.twitter.com/JwFhQtYPtt — Jesse Douglas Nadler (@tiburonbadboy) February 9, 2019

Michael, who was married to Dina from 1985 to 2007, confirmed to The Blast that he recently texted Nadler, 53, “for about an hour” before talking to him on the phone.

“He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” Michael, 58, told the website. “Actually, he’s a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him, and if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them.”

Michael added that he made plans with Nadler, who is also originally from Long Island, to go to Montauk for lobsters.

The season 2 finale of Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!