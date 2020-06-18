Giving love another try! Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, is engaged to Jesse Nadler again.

Dina, 57, shared the relationship milestone on her personal Facebook page on Wednesday, June 17. The New York native shared a photo that featured her massive engagement ring, writing, “It’s Official.”

Dina’s 55-year-old fiancé, meanwhile, told Page Six that he mailed the diamond sparkler to his love because of travel restrictions set in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Nadler is residing in California while Dina remains in New York.)

“My plan is to fly home to Long Island, get down on one knee and propose. Soon after, set the wedding date in the Hamptons — my hometown,” Nadler told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, June 18. “I just knew from the first call we had a bond and a calmness between us. From the beginning, we had this feeling between us that neither one of us could explain. It felt so real and right.”

Nadler added, “We knew we loved each other and couldn’t imagine life without each other. We started off as friends and became best friends and the love was always the strong undercurrent we both felt for each other. It took some time to bond with her children as expected, but I care and respect her children very much. Aliana is an angel and all the children are very sweet, kind and special.”

The Dina Lohan: My Journey author first revealed her relationship with Nadler on Celebrity Big Brother in February 2019. At the time, she admitted that the pair have never met in person.

Days after getting engaged without a ring, Dina and Nadler later called it quits that April after more than five years of online dating. Nadler told The Blast that he ended the relationship after she allegedly “went off” on him over a Facebook photo he shared that she believed to be about another woman.

Nadler intended to do a traditional proposal during their first face-to-face meeting, but he broke things off after the fight even though she apologized. A source told Us exclusively at the time that “there was no meeting scheduled as of yet because Dina was already suspicious that [Jesse] was media hungry and she is in talks about doing several new shows — including a dating show.”

Right before the breakup news surfaced, Dina referred to Nadler as a close pal. “He’s my friend. We’re, like, really good friends,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show at the time. “He is an amazing guy and we’re good friends and we met on Facebook.”

Dina and Nadler got back together again this past April.

The reality star shares Lindsay, 33, Michael Jr., 32, Aliana, 26, and Cody, 24, with ex-husband Michael Lohan. The former couple were married from 1985 to 2007. Michael, 60, wed journalist Kate Major in 2014.