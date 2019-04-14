Loved and lost. Dina Lohan‘s boyfriend, Jesse Nadler — whom she’s never met — says his relationship with the reality star is over after 5 years of online dating.

Nadler told The Blast that he called it quits with Lohan, 56, after she reportedly “went off on him” over a Facebook photo he shared of a friend’s book. The Living Lohan alum reportedly thought the post was about another woman, which he denied.

“Lohan was supposed to fly up to Tiburon, [California,] in a week for their first face-to-face meeting,” the site claimed, noting that the former couple were “supposed to spend some time up there” before he “popped the question.”

The Dina Lohan: My Journey author’s former flame said that he already bought a ring and a pair of “vintage Tiffany earrings” for Lohan, and planned to propose when they met — but, despite her apologies, Nadler ended their relationship over their fight.

Earlier this month, the New York City native revealed that she considered Nadler to be a close pal. “He’s my friend. We’re, like, really good friends,” she said on the March 7 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “He is an amazing guy and we’re good friends and we met on Facebook.”

Lohan confessed to having a boyfriend whom she’s never seen in person — or even over FaceTime — on a February episode of Celebrity Big Brother. “It’s personal,” she said at the time. “I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his mom!”

Considering the duo never met, Nev Schulman, the host of Catfish, offered up his expertise, even claiming that he “found [Dina’s] boyfriend” and that his story was “way bigger than [he] could have ever imagined.”

After the MTV star, 34, originally threw himself into the mix, Nadler replied to the host on Twitter with a selfie, writing, “It’s True,,, and I’m the Guy.”

