Diplo had a bone to pick with the Jumbotron operator at Allegiant Stadium after he attended a Las Vegas Raiders football game.

When Diplo, 44, was spotted in the crowd at the team’s Sunday, September 24, matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a prankster in the stadium identified him on the big screen as “Guy Who Escaped Burning Man.”

The DJ shared a video of the moment via Instagram on Thursday, September 28, with the caption, “I make music too.” In text overlaid on the clip, Diplo — whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz — added, “Whoever is in charge of the Raiders Jumbotron, we need to talk.”

Diplo’s famous friends found the situation hilarious, sharing their thoughts in the comments section of his post. “Hahah let it be known,” wrote the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. Paris Hilton, meanwhile, kept it simple with three crying laughing emojis.

Earlier this month, Diplo was one of many festival attendees who got stuck at Burning Man as severe weather caused intense flooding in the desert where the annual event is held. Nevada officials issued a shelter-in-place warning, as the rain left the area muddy and impassable for vehicles.

While some Burners weathered the storm as their food supplies dwindled, Diplo hitched a ride out with Chris Rock. “A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of a Burning Man in the back of a pick up,” Diplo captioned an Instagram video shared on September 2. “After walking six miles in the mud, all Chris could think about was a f—king cold brew [drink].”

Diplo went on to explain that he “legit walked the side of the road for hours” and actually hitchhiked with his “thumb out.” He noted that he needed to leave the festival early so he could make it to his own concert in Washington, D.C. Astonishingly, he got there on time.

“No one was making it out of Burning Man, they didn’t believe we would walk 6 miles in the mud,” he captioned a second social media post that showed him sitting on a private plane. “No one believed we would get to DC for the show tonight. But, God did.”

Other celebrities, meanwhile, hung around until the official end of the festival. Danica Patrick called the event an “epic burn” in an Instagram post uploaded after she returned home. “Well … technically nothing has burned as of right now due to the rain but it was beyond memorable!!!” Patrick, 41, wrote on September 4. “The people and purpose make it so. Rain and mud can’t touch the spirit of BM!”