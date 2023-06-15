Drew Taggart got candid about how his alcohol addiction has affected his life over the years.

The Chainsmokers performer, 33, took to social media on Wednesday, June 14, to share a video of himself playing the group’s recent single “Self Destruction Mode,” describing its meaning in the caption.

“I’ve struggled with drinking throughout my career as it’s an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in,” Taggart, who collaborates with Alex Pall, wrote via Instagram. “This guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle.”

He continued: “This song isn’t a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that i am. i know that im flawed. i know that i am great and so are you. Never forget it.”

The song, which was released by The Chainsmokers and performer Bludnymph earlier this month, seemed to further touch on Taggart’s personal battle in the lyrics. (The Maine native had not publicly discussed his struggle with drinking before.)

“I woke up in self-destruction mode / I press go and I do it again / I love my sins, they’re all I know / We got closer than all of my friends,” the chorus begins.

Taggart originally rose to fame after forming The Chainsmokers with Pall, 38, in 2012. The production duo started out by releasing remixes of songs before releasing their own work. Taggart and Pall have gone on to win a Grammy award.

The pair made headlines earlier this year when they revealed they have had multiple threesomes due to their band’s popularity.

“I think we were like, ‘What the f—k just happened?’ Because they were never planned,” Pall shared during a joint appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in January. “It’s weird, I’m not going to lie.”

Taggart, for his part, hinted that the sexual encounter wasn’t a one-time occurrence. He went on to say that he was in a “fairly new” relationship at the time of the recording.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the musician was dating Selena Gomez following his split from Eve Jobs. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider revealed to Us. “They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together. Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

The source noted that Taggart’s split from Jobs, 24, was “totally amicable” after their brief romance. Eagle-eyed fans noticed, however, that the California native wiped her ex-boyfriend from her social media feed amid news of him moving on.

Gomez, 30, meanwhile, poked fun at her own dating life one month later as she lip-synced in a TikTok video: “Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single. You have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”

The pair’s romance ultimately fizzled out, and Gomez has since been linked to Zayn Malik. Taggart, for his part, was recently spotted spending time with model Marianne Fonseca.