Coming to terms. When Diplo opened up about his former beef with Taylor Swift, he realized he was in the wrong.

The DJ acknowledged to ES Magazine that his previous comments were not made using good judgment. He referred to the drama as “the worst decision of my career.”

“I’m a weird, humorous person, but my sense of humor wasn’t taken well,” Diplo, 40, told ES. “Then I thought, do I want to be known as the a–hole?”

Diplo (born Thomas Pentz) continued by reflecting on his use of social media during the feud, adding: “I wasn’t an a–hole, in my opinion, but I did use social media like it was a joke. Then it became very real. What’s funny now is that I don’t even know my Twitter login. Someone else just Twitters for me.”

In 2017, Diplo’s leaked Rolling Stone interview revealed that he made negative comments about Swift’s music.

“Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” he reportedly told the music magazine. “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

Swifties were enraged to see his dig at the “You Belong With Me” artist’s catalog. But Diplo, who once body-shamed Swift, 29, in 2014, later told the singer’s fans to “calm down” in a tweet.

When ES Magazine asked Diplo about whether he was happy to no longer be deemed as “pop’s panto villain” following his former drama with Swift, he replied, “Yeah.” This question was in reference to Swift’s latest social media feud with talent manager Scooter Braun. The Grammy winner accused Braun, 38, in a Tumblr post of “manipulative bullying” after he bought her former label, Big Machine Label Group, which owns her catalog of master recordings.

“This is my worst case scenario,” Swift wrote on Sunday, June 30. “This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

Swift continued her Tumblr rant by expressing her disappointment with Braun’s purchase of BMLG, adding: “When I left my masters in [Big Machine Records founder] Scott [Borchetta]’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to.”

A source told Us Weekly on Monday, July 1, that Braun is “open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down.”

