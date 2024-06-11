Dr. Michael Mosley spoke about hoping to see his grandkids grow up before his sudden death at age 67.

The British TV doctor revealed during an interview with The Telegraph — conducted one month before his passing — that he didn’t want to die “early” like his father.

“When my GP told me I should start medication, it shouldn’t have been a shock, because my dad had developed diabetes around the same age, I was then — 55,” Michael recalled, further explaining that he was able to reverse his diabetes.

“I had seen what had happened to my father. He had died at the age of 74, which is early these days,” Michael continued. “That feels young. He hadn’t seen his grandkids grow up. I thought that’s not a road I want to go down.”

News of Michael’s death broke on Sunday, June 9, when Greek officials reported that his body had been found on a beach in Agia Marina. Days prior, Michael was reported missing after failing to return home from a hike on the Greek island Symi.

On Monday, June 10, the Greek police revealed his cause of death to be natural causes. The authorities said there were no injuries found on his body, but they ordered a full toxicology report. (Results will not be released for months.)

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, shared a statement after news of his death.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” Clare shared to the BBC. “We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

She went on to thank the “extraordinary people on Symi” who worked to find her husband.

“Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked,” Clare continued. “My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

Michael left on June 5 to go on a hike, and Clare reported him missing hours later. CCTV footage appeared to show Michael walking along the coast, which featured some rocky terrain.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it,” Clare added. “He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

Michael and Clare share four kids together, who accompanied their parents on vacation. In her statement, the mother-of-four praised the “resilience” of her children.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you,” she added. “I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.”