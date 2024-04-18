King Charles III seemingly turns to TikTok to keep up with the hottest new wellness trends.

When the monarch, 75, posed for a picture with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in March, eagle-eyed fans of the royals noticed there was a Dyson Purifier visible in the background of the room.

The product, and Dyson’s Air wrap hair tool, previously went viral on the social media app. The Dyson Purifier — which automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants, as well as formaldehyde, for cleaner air — costs upwards of $1,000, per the Dyson website.

Luckily for Charles, who has been known to enjoy “teeth-chatteringly cold conditions,” per The Times, the Dyson Purifier has both a setting for hot and cold air.

Charles’ meeting with Hunt, 57, last month marked one of his first returns to royal duties after Buckingham Palace announced that the king had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer,” following a procedure for his enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement read in February. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace has yet to release any further details regarding the type or stage of Charles’ diagnosis. However, royal reporter Omid Scobie shared that Charles is not battling prostate cancer.

After Charles’ diagnosis was announced, the monarch released a statement offering his “heartfelt thanks” to his supporters.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” Charles wrote in a separate statement released by the palace in February. “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.”

Since news broke regarding Charles’ health battles, Princess Kate Middleton also revealed her own cancer diagnosis. In a video shared worldwide, Kate, 42, said she had been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she added. “Having [Prince] William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

In the wake of both Charles’ and Kate’s health scares, a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that “it’s been stressful” for William, 41.

“William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy’s stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be OK,” the insider said. “It’s an immense responsibility.”