Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks His Silence After Hospitalization





“It feels much better now,” Chapman, 66, told FOX31 Denver on Wednesday, September 18, of the chest pain that sent him to the emergency room. “I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help. I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

The Dog’s Most Wanted star, whose wife, Beth Chapman, died in June, told the TV station that his assistant took him to a hospital in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Monday, September 16.

“I couldn’t breathe,” he recalled. “It was like I had ran a three or four-mile run. … There’s something haywire of it’s psychologically. I don’t know. I guess things happen like that. I’ve never … I don’t do drugs.”

Dog is unsure of what exactly caused the health scare, but he had more tests scheduled for Thursday, September 19, and Friday, September 20. Three of his children are in Colorado as he recovers.

The former bail bondsman’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that he was “under doctor’s care” and “resting comfortably” at the hospital. When Dog was released later that day, his rep told Us, “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love and encouragement.”

The medical emergency came two months after Beth lost her nearly two-year battle with cancer at the age of 51. She and Dog had been married since May 2006, and they had 13 children between them.

“I can’t believe she’s gone. She was so gorgeous,” the bounty hunter said at Beth’s public memorial service in Colorado in July. “People would say that and she wouldn’t never believe it, but I told her all the time. She [was] gorgeous, she was so pretty.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!