Dog the Bounty Hunter Released From Hospital, ‘Overwhelmed’ by Fan Support





A glimmer of hope. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was released from the hospital late Monday, September 16, and is now resting at his home in Colorado, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” his rep told Us in a statement on Tuesday, September 17. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

Doctors performed a variety of tests and believe that the 66-year-old’s medical episode was related to stress and blood pressure issues, according to the TMZ. One of the procedures was an angiogram, which reportedly came back with normal results, indicating he did not suffer a heart attack.

Chapman’s rep confirmed to Us earlier on Monday that he was “under doctor’s care” and “resting comfortably” at the hospital after experiencing pain in his chest over the weekend.

The news came two months after the reality star’s wife, Beth Chapman, died at the age of 51. She battled cancer for nearly two years and was placed in a medically induced coma days before her death.

The Chapmans had been married since May 2006. They had two children together: Bonnie, 20, and Garry, 18. Dog has nine other kids from previous relationships, while Beth had two more.

“I can’t believe she’s gone. She was so gorgeous,” the former bail bondsman told family and friends while speaking at Beth’s public memorial service in Colorado in July. “People would say that and she wouldn’t never believe it, but I told her all the time. She [was] gorgeous, she was so pretty.”

Dog was visibly emotional during an exclusive interview with Us in August, during which he revealed that he does not see himself ever remarrying.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star said. “I will not get married.”

