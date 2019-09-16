



“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep tells Us. “Thank you for all of your well-wishes. Keep ‘em coming.”

The reality star, 66, was transported from his home in Colorado to a nearby hospital after feeling pain in his chest over the weekend, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news. Doctors are reportedly still performing tests to determine whether it was a heart attack and if he will need corrective surgery.

The news comes less than three months after Chapman’s wife of 13 years, Beth Chapman, died at the age of 51 following a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Dog tweeted on June 26. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Later that day, the former bail bondsman revealed that Beth’s death happened suddenly.

“For a few years, we knew this day would come,” he told Hawaii News Now. “It came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her makeup, everything [is still in place at home]. We didn’t prepare.”

Beth’s family and friends held two memorial services in her honor: a private one in Hawaii on June 29, and a public one in Colorado on July 13. During the latter, which was live-streamed online, Dog broke down in tears and told the crowd, “I can’t believe she’s gone. She was so gorgeous. People would say that and she wouldn’t never believe it, but I told her all the time. She [was] gorgeous, she was so pretty.”

The bounty hunter faced another hardship in August when some of his late wife’s personal belongings were robbed from his merchandise store in Colorado. A family spokesperson later released a statement that read in part, “To whoever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Dog’s rep for comment.

