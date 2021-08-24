Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Nothing Will Get in The Way' of Wedding to Francie

Getting ready for the big day! Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and Francie Frane are excited for their September nuptials, while struggling with a family tragedy and the fact that his daughters won’t be attending.

“I have a large family and most of them are going to be here for it. I love all my kids and it’s going to be great to have so many people here to celebrate,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 24.

The reality star is making sure that his wedding goes off without a hitch after his daughters Cecily Chapman and Bonnie Chapman confirmed to TMZ earlier this week that they weren’t invited to the ceremony.

“We’ve spent so long on this to ensure it’s going to be just perfect and believe me, nothing is going to get in the way of us,” Dog noted to Us.

Dog, who shares his daughters with late wife Beth Chapman, explained that it is unfortunate that his children are trying to “bring a cloud over our wedding.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Bonnie stated that the reason she wasn’t invited to her father’s big day is because of her “choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests.”

Bonnie went on to say that she forgave Dog for “countless actions that I shouldn’t have” following the death of her mother in 2019, including alleged infidelity.

Dog denied the accusations made by his daughter, adding, “This is exactly why we had to exclude them.”

“They’ve fallen in with a bad crowd and are working with the wrong people — I know because I’ve not only had dealings with them, but arrested them myself previously,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star added.

He went on to explain that he still cares about his children, but he decided he can’t have them present on his special day.

“They’re my daughters and I love them, but they will learn. I’m sad they can’t be a part of the wedding,” he told Us.

A source also confirmed to Us that Dog is “preparing to take legal action over the statements.”

Amid his feud with his daughters, a source confirmed to Us that Dog was dealing with a tragedy as his brother-in-law “has been left fighting for his life” due to COVID-19 complications.

“This is a terrible blow just one week ahead of the wedding,” the insider shared about Frank Hammond, who is the husband of Dog’s sister Paula. “Dog and Francie were really looking forward to celebrating with Paula and Frank. This is a terrible thing to happen to him. They’re praying he pulls through.”

Ahead of the September nuptials, Dog previously opened up to Us about how important this milestone was for him and his fiancée.

“This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” he mentioned to Us earlier this month. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

Another insider noted that Francie has “turned his life around” since they first met and that the couple “can’t wait to be man and wife.”