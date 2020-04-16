Meant to be. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s new girlfriend, Francie Frane, declared her love for him after they made their relationship Instagram official.

“Thank You All So Much for all the encouraging comments, Dog & I appreciate it so much,” Frane, 51, wrote on Wednesday, April 15, on the social media platform. “We know God brought us together and have no doubts about that AT ALL !!”

She went on to say that they can’t “replace” what they had with their late spouses, but believe they are supposed to be together. (Frane’s husband, Bob, reportedly passed away several months before Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, lost her battle to cancer in June 2019.)

“And we don’t want to … What we do know is that God has brought two people who walked a treacherous road together and shown us LOVE is possible again,” Frane explained. “And as wonderful, loving and kind as you all think Dog is HE IS & MORE!! I LOVE YOU DUANE LEE.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Dog, 67, reposted their first photo together on social media. Frane first shared it on Saturday, April 11, writing, “So excited for this new chapter! ❤️”

She also shared a picture of the reality TV personality on her Colorado ranch. “Let’s see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do !!” Frane wrote on Wednesday via Instagram.

Dog confirmed in March that he was dating again after Beth’s death.

“It’s going really good,” the bounty hunter told The Sun U.S. last month. “It’s a God relationship because it’s just like a miracle. It’s a miracle how we met and it’s a miracle how great we’re getting along.”

Dog, who has tied the knot five times, previously told Us Weekly that he will never marry again after Beth died at age 51 in Honolulu, Hawaii, from a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he said in August 2019. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. Ten [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married.”