Stamp of approval! Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, showed her support for his new romance with girlfriend Francie Frane.

In a new Instagram update, the 32-year-old businesswoman shared a photo of Dog, 67, holding his 51-year-old love on Monday, April 13. Lyssa captioned the post, “How cute are these two ?! ❤️.”

Last month, Lyssa tweeted the same photo of the new couple, writing, “Love is in the air.”

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star confirmed his relationship with Frane, a Colorado-based rancher, in March. Speaking to The Sun U.S. on the matter, he revealed how the romance has progressed and his future plans with Frane.

“It’s going really good,” Dog said at the time. “It’s a God relationship because it’s just like a miracle. It’s a miracle how we met and it’s a miracle how great we’re getting along.”

The A&E star noted that the pair have been able to help one another through their respective grieving processes. Dog lost wife Beth Chapman to cancer last year and Frane has had to overcome the loss of her own husband. “I know that when I start to feel bad about Beth and it’s overwhelming, Francie seems to show up and that helps the kids,” he explained. “And I feel that Beth expects her to show up to take care of me. And Bob, Francie’s late husband, expects me to be a man and a gentleman and so I am.”

Though Dog revealed that the couple are “taking this day by day, step by step,” he expressed that Frane would be “the last Mrs. Chapman.”

In June 2019, Dog’s late wife Beth died at age 51 in Honolulu, Hawaii, from a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer. Ahead of her untimely death, she was placed on a medically-induced coma. She was married to Dog for nearly 13 years.

Before tying the knot with Beth, Dog had been married to four other women: Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003, Lyssa Rae Brittain from 1982 to 1991, Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982 and La fonda Sue Honeycutt from 1972 to 1977.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in August 2019, Dog revealed that he had no desire to get married again after Beth. “There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he said at the time. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. Ten [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married.”

Dog did, however, admit that he would be open to dating, adding, “I have to have the companionship. I don’t do single s–t.”