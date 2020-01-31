Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman was arrested in Honolulu on Thursday, January 30, Us Weekly can confirm.

A statement from the Honolulu police department explains that Chapman, 32, was booked “on charges of harassment and resisting arrest during a family related argument.” There is no further investigation occurring at this time.

News of Chapman’s arrest comes two days after her father, 66, proposed to his friend Moon Angell during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show, which was taped one week earlier. A sneak peek of the episode, which is set to air on February 3, shows the reality star telling Angell, 53, with tears in his eyes that he’s “a lot happier with her around.”

Dog allegedly popped the question just seven months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. Us confirmed that Beth died in June 2019 after a nearly two-year battle with lung and throat cancer. She was 51 years old.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” the bounty hunter wrote via Twitter at the time. The reality TV star was devastated in the wake of his wife’s passing and experienced his own health issues, landing in the hospital for a heart emergency in September.

Earlier this month, the Dog’s Most Wanted star sparked speculation that he had a new flame and fueled the rumors by posting a photo with Angell on Instagram shortly after New Year’s Day.

Lyssa, the ninth of Dog’s 12 children, openly criticized her father’s new relationship on social media. Angell served as Beth’s administrative assistant for more than 20 years, and according to Lyssa, once attempted to date one of Dog’s sons.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?” Lyssa tweeted on January 7. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

The Walking on Eggshells: Discovering Strength and Courage Amid Chaos author continued, “My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”