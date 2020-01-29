5 Things to Know About Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Friend Moon Angell

Dog’s best friend. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman shocked fans when he seemingly proposed to his friend Moon Angell in a sneak peek for the February 3 episode of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

“I am a lot happier with her around,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, says in the clip. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that although he did propose, Dog did not give Angell, 53, a ring and the pals are not engaged. Dog’s proposal comes just seven months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 in Honolulu following a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer.

Dog and Angell’s close friendship prompted rumors that the longtime friends were dating — which was further fueled when Dog posted a selfie with her via Instagram on January 7. However, Dog told Radar later that same day that the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs,” Dog said at the time. “All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Dog revealed to Us in August 2019 that he promised Beth he would never remarry after her death.

“We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. Ten [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married,” he recalled.

Here are five things to know about Moon Angell.

1. She Was Dog and Beth’s Assistant for More Than 20 Years

Angell began working as Dog and Beth’s personal assistant in 1998 and her duties included everything from administrative work to cleaning, according to her LinkedIn page.

2. She Was One of Beth’s Bridesmaids

Angell served as one of the bridesmaids in Dog and Beth’s Hawaii wedding in May 2006.

3. She’s a Mother

Angell has posted pictures of her two sons and a daughter nicknamed “Roo’b” via Instagram over the years — including a photo of her sons hanging out with Dog.

4. She Loves Tattoos

Angell frequently posts elaborate tattoo artwork on her Instagram and also has a few tattoos of her own including an arm tattoo.

5. She’s Been Feuding With Dog’s Daughter

Lyssa Chapman has openly criticized Dog’s relationship with Angell on Twitter. She also alleged that Angell used to date one of Dog’s sons, but did not identify which one. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?” Lyssa, 32, tweeted on January 7. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

Angell appeared to respond days later by posting a series of quotes including,”What you think of me is none my business.”