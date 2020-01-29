Walking down the aisle? Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman proposed to his friend Moon Angell just seven months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

The reality star, 66, popped the question to Angell, 53, during an interview on the February 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, which was recorded last week.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” Dog tearfully says in a sneak peek of the episode. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

Although the preview cuts off before it shows Angell’s response, she teased her answer via Instagram on Wednesday, January 29. One fan commented on her account “R u and [Dog] engaged ???” to which she replied, “he asked … make sure you watch Oz.”

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

However, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Dog, who became extremely emotional during the interview, did not give Angell a ring and that the pair are not engaged.

Over the past few weeks, Dog and Angell have sparked speculation that they are dating. The Dog’s Most Wanted star further fueled the rumors when he posted a picture with Angell on his Instagram on January 5. Angell served as Beth’s administrative assistant for more than 20 years.

Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has openly criticized her father’s relationship with Angell on social media. Lyssa, 32, alleged on January 7 that Angell had previously dated one of Dog’s sons, but did not identify which one.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?” Lyssa tweeted at the time. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

She added, “My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Dog told Radar earlier this month that he and Angell are just friends and that she has been his support system in the wake of his wife’s death. Beth died in June 2019 in Honolulu after a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer. She was 51 years old.

“She [Angell] has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” he explained in an interview on January 7. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

The reality TV personality told Us in August 2019 that although he’s open to dating, he has no plans to marry again.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” Dog said at the time. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married.”

He added, “I have to have the companionship. I don’t do single s–t.”