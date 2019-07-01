After a grueling week, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is ready to lay his wife, Beth Chapman, to rest.

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,” the former bail bondsman, 66, tweeted on Sunday, June 30. “We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect. [sic].

Dog’s post comes a little over one week after he revealed Beth was placed in a medically-induced coma and was fighting for her life. Five days later, the doting husband confirmed in an emotional tweet that Beth had died at age 51 on Wednesday, June 26, following a battle with cancer.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” he wrote. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth shared news of her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, and revealed two months later she had gone into remission. Just one year later, the mom of four underwent emergency surgery and doctors found the disease returned and spread to her lungs.

Beth was honored by friends and family at a beachfront memorial of her life on Saturday, June 29. At the service on Waikiki beach, those in attendance offered Hawaiian prayers and paddled an outrigger canoe into the water as a way to bid farewell to the family matriarch.

Shortly after news of Beth’s death made headlines, Dog recalled his longtime love’s last words to him. “When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her, and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” Dog told Hawaii News as he broke down in tears and placed his hand over his heart. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

