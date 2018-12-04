Reminiscing on a simpler time with her love! Beth Chapman posted a sweet throwback picture of herself with her husband Duane “Dog, the Bounty Hunter” Chapman to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, amid her throat cancer recurrence.

“2002 look at this oldie,” Beth, 51, wrote alongside the pic that shows her in a yellow top looking adoringly at her beau. “On the hunt for Andrew luster.”

She added: “We were so young And he is so hot… vavavoom!”

The intimate post comes exactly one week after Beth underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on November 27, which revealed her throat cancer had returned.

Beth and Dog, 65, returned to their home in Colorado on Sunday, December 2, against doctors’ advice.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Dog told Us on Sunday while giving a health update. “But she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”

He added that the doctors “told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home.”

Dog revealed of their return: “Beth slept for almost an entire day, and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’”

The couple — who tied the knot in Hawaii in May 2006 ― are currently awaiting the results of Beth’s biopsy.

“Yes, I’m nervous about the test results tomorrow,” Dog told Us of the anticipation on Sunday. “It’s like you kinda know what’s gonna happen, but you’re hoping and praying it’s not.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!