Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were spotted packing on the PDA while out and about in London.

A photo shared by Deuxmoi via Instagram on Sunday, August 18, showed the “Paint the Town Red” rapper and the Stranger Things star, 30, cozying up together at Dingwalls Dancehall in London’s Camden neighborhood.

Deuxmoi also shared a video of the pair holding hands while walking. Doja, with her signature platinum blonde buzz cut and a blue dress, held Quinn’s hand as he placed his other arm around her shoulder.

Us Weekly has reached out to both Doja and Quinn’s representatives for comment. Their apparent romance comes two years after a conversation about Quinn started beef between the Grammy winner and Quinn’s Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp.

In July 2022, Doja asked Schnapp, 19, via Instagram DM if he could get Quinn to hit her up, and he encouraged the musician to slide into Quinn’s DMs. Scnhapp, who was 17 at the time, shared a screenshot of his and Doja’s conversation via his Instagram Story. In an Instagram Live at the time, Doja called this move “socially unaware and whack.”

“To be fair, this is, like, a kid,” she said at the time. “Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even, like, over 21. When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s–t. I’m trying to be super fair.”

She continued, “You do dumb s–t, you say dumb s—t. You f—k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f—k-ups so that I don’t f—k up again.”

Despite these caveats, Doja went on to say that Schnapp posting a “private conversation between me and him” was “borderline snake s—t.”

“I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she said. Schnapp said later that month that he had apologized to Doja and the two have made amends.

Doja was rumored to be dating social media personality J. Cyrus — the pair were first linked in November 2022 — though they never took their relationship public. In an August 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Doja described herself as “possibly a serial dater.”

“But right now I’m in a different place in my life, where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before,” she said at the time. “I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”